Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft

The Minecraft movie will start filming by the end of the year

It looks like we're still on for an early 2025 release date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Minecraft movie has added two new stars to its cast, and will be ramping up production by the end of the year in New Zealand.

Now that the acting strike is over, it seems everyone in Hollywood is getting back to work, and the long-awaited Minecraft movie is finally going into full gear. Already, we know Jason Momoa is signed on for the film, alongside Matt Berry, and Pedro Pascal is apparently joining too as the one and only Steve.

We also have two new cast members joining the project. According to Deadline, Danielle Brooks of Peacemaker fame is playing the role of Dawn, while Sebastian Eugene Hansen is set to play Henry.

Are you looking forward to the Minecraft movie?

Minecraft

Related texts

0
Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

1
MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content