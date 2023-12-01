The Minecraft movie will start filming by the end of the year

HQ

The Minecraft movie has added two new stars to its cast, and will be ramping up production by the end of the year in New Zealand.

Now that the acting strike is over, it seems everyone in Hollywood is getting back to work, and the long-awaited Minecraft movie is finally going into full gear. Already, we know Jason Momoa is signed on for the film, alongside Matt Berry, and Pedro Pascal is apparently joining too as the one and only Steve.

We also have two new cast members joining the project. According to Deadline, Danielle Brooks of Peacemaker fame is playing the role of Dawn, while Sebastian Eugene Hansen is set to play Henry.

