English
Follow us
news

The Minecraft movie hit with a delay

It looks like we're going to have to wait a little longer to see Steve on the big screen.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

There are plenty of video game franchises that are getting the movie treatment right now. One of them is Minecraft, which was planned to have a theatrical release date in March 2022. But as with roughly 99% of everything movie related this year... its being delayed.

As The Hollywood Reporter now reports, the release date has officially been removed, and no new one has been added. This basically means it could be a fairly long delay, for this project that actually started back in 2014.

The Minecraft movie hit with a delay


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy