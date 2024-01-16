The Minecraft movie does not want an 'ugly Sonic' scenario

HQ

What a time ugly Sonic was. The first trailer for the Sonic movie had just released, and fans were in meltdown mode over how realistic they'd tried to make the blue hedgehog. With fingernails that could rake along a chalkboard with ease and teeth that looked perfectly suited to take a bite out of human flesh, Paramount did the best thing possible by sending that creature back to the vaults.

This is a situation Jared Hess, the director of the Minecraft movie, is hoping to avoid with his video game adaptation. Speaking to The Salt Lake Tribune, he spoke a bit about what he hopes to achieve with the movie, and who he's hoping to please.

"I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they're going to murder us," he said. Most of the time, all fans want from an adaptation of their favourite game is for it to feel like the source material is respected. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners all managed to achieve this, so hopefully the Minecraft movie can do the same.