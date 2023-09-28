Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft

The Minecraft movie could begin filming in Spring 2024

That's if the studios offer actors a fair deal.

The Minecraft movie has been floated around as a concept for a long time now, but it seems we're finally getting closer to seeing it become real. With the writers' strike over, a lot of studios are readying themselves to begin production once more.

As Variety reports, the Minecraft movie's script has actually been completed, and could begin filming as early as Spring next year, if the actors' strike is settled in time. Of course, SAG-AFTRA members are still on strike, hoping to earn better pay and job security among other things.

If the acting strike is settled soon enough, though, the Minecraft movie and many other projects could get back on schedule. So far, we don't know much about the Minecraft movie's plot, but it is said to have Pedro Pascal star as Steve, with Matt Berry and Jason Momoa also taking on key roles.

