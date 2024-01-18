The Minecraft movie adds another star to its cast

HQ

Jared Hess' Minecraft movie seems to be shaping up well. In recent weeks and months, we've heard of many stars joining the cast, including Jack Black, Matt Berry, Danielle Brooks, and more. Now, it has added Jennifer Coolidge to that cast list.

Coolidge is fresh from an Emmy win for her performance in The White Lotus Season 2. It's unknown who she will be playing in the Minecraft movie, but considering her star has certainly risen in recent years, we can imagine that some sort of bigger slot will be filled by her.

Most of the story details are being kept secret, too. There's still more than a year to go until we are supposed to see the Minecraft movie in April, 2025, so there's plenty of time for it all to come together.

Thanks, Deadline.