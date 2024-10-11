The Milk Cup makes Fortnite history as the first-ever all-women LAN tournament

HQ

A piece of Fortnite and eSports history took place last weekend, as women gamers gathered to take home a $250,000 grand prize in the Fortnite tournament The Milk Cup. 99 players gathered for the event, alongside multitudes of fans, creators, and more.

Team Moxie took home the grand prize at the end of the tournament, with Dieyuh from the team taking home the MVP award as well. The tournament was watched by 2.4 million people over stream, making it the most-watched women's eSports event in North American history.

It just goes to show how far women's eSports has come in the past few years, and hopefully we can have more hype events like The Milk Cup in the near-future.