The Mighty Nein: Episodes 1-3 (Prime Video)

There is no doubt that Critical Role knows how to manage and capitalise on the entertainment empire that they have been carefully and painstakingly building over the last ten years. What started as a group of friends around the kitchen table celebrating the birthday of one of them playing Dungeons and Dragons has transformed into a transmedia giant that has revolutionised not only the general public's perception of TTRPGs, but has transformed it into live shows, tons of merchandising, a new role-playing system of its own and, of course, animated series. The Legend of Vox Machina is facing its final stretch (its fourth and penultimate season will premiere in 2026), and now comes the animated adaptation of its second D&D campaign in the world of Exandria, The Mighty Nein.

The Mighty Nein is set in the same universe as the Vox Machina series, but a few years after their adventure, and on a different continent, though also visited by the heroes of Critical Role Campaign 1. Here, the motivations and origins of the plot are quite different, just as the background of the characters is much more complex here. Whereas Vox Machina obeys much more archetypal D&D game concepts (strong but not very smart barbarian, elven archers and rogues, flirtatious and chatty bard) here it seems that the group also reached a new stage of maturity in character creation and development that the series has taken great care to show in its first three episodes, which are the ones that have arrived today on Prime Video. And by the looks of it, much of this first season will focus on situating and reuniting this group of misfits and runaways, taking them from homeless outcasts to saviours of the world.

The Mighty Nein begins just the opposite of how the original Matt Mercer-led RPG did in January 2018, unveiling its main plot within the first few minutes of the episode. The conflict between the powers of the Kryn Dynasty and the Dwendalian Empire is about to escalate into all-out war, and shadowy powers are operating to make it so, pursuing even more selfish and sinister goals. In one way or another, each of the protagonists is linked to the fate of this conflict and, as fate would have it, they end up forming a strange company of misfits, criminals and stateless people with the key to saving the continent from war and destruction. A task that will take them a long time, although for this occasion, the production has raised the bar.

The Mighty Nein episodes have increased in length to 45-50 minutes each, which is significantly more than each episode of Vox Machina. That also translates into generous screen time to reflect on Wildemount's worldbuilding, its systems of government, its society and even how magic works here. It also has a part in situating each of the characters (Nott, Caleb, Fjord, Jester, Mollymauk, Beauregard, even Yasha) before the action that unites them as a group is unleashed, but that only happens in the third episode. Until then, it's all slow but sure build-up to what promises to be a long and nuanced series.

However, not everything is glitzy in The Mighty Nein. The animation is accomplished, yes, but it is also evident that certain scenes and characters have been given far more resources than others. Not that this is a problem in itself, but sometimes the detailed and less detailed scenes are so close together that the appreciation makes you raise your eyebrow. I'm also not entirely convinced about the overly exaggerated tone of Laura Bailey's voice for her character, Jester Lavorre, on this occasion, although I can understand that it gives a more exotic approach to the character. Perhaps I'm simply too influenced by her natural performance when the TTRPG game was streamed on YouTube.

And this is where my biggest doubt about this start of the first Season in The Mighty Nein comes from: If you've already presented the main conflict, how are you going to pursue other goals than those, such as character building, or side quests The first year of play in The Mighty Nein was pretty much a wandering around his world helping out here and there in exchange for a few gold coins, with the conflict always in the background and almost never in the foreground. Here, omnipresent, it threatens to engulf the rest of the smaller plots and perhaps simplify what could be a much more ambitious work.

In any case, what The Mighty Nein does best (and achieves) is to make you grow fond of its protagonists individually and then as a team, and in that, at least, they have succeeded.