The Mighty Nein are set to return for a second season, with production progressing "very well"

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Fans of animation, fantasy and Dungeons and Dragons are eagerly awaiting 3 June, when the fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina premieres on Amazon Prime Video. The series follows a group of adventurers—now heroes—through the world of Exandria, played for over a decade by the members of Critical Role, who have spearheaded a new wave of popularity for the popular tabletop role-playing game through their live-streamed game sessions.

Vox Machina is now entering the final stretch of its story, known as Critical Role's Campaign 1, which will conclude in its animated adaptation with the fifth and final season, but that won't be the end. Campaign 2 is also being adapted for Prime Video, following a new group of adventurers in the same world called The Mighty Nein. We reviewed the first episodes of the series at the time, and we were surprised by the script team's freer take on the tabletop campaign's story. Be that as it may, it seems the numbers are still working out for Prime Video, as it has been confirmed that The Mighty Nein will return for a second season, which is already underway.

It was Critical Role's CEO himself, and also the main character in the story, Travis Willingham, who confirmed this during an interview with ScreenRant. Willingham says they have learnt a lot from producing the first season of The Mighty Nein, with a format of longer episodes and a different pace to the Vox Machina seasons, and that work is "going very well". In the same interview, he also confirmed that the fifth season of Vox Machina is also well into production, as it was designed at the same time as the fourth batch of episodes. Sam Riegel said on the matter that "we've even got one or two episodes finished already", although "the animation takes a long time."

Have you watched The Mighty Nein? Are you planning to watch the fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina from next week?