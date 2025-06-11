The Midnight Walk is getting a movie adaptation

HQ

We've got yet another new video game adaptation on the way, as Moonhood Studios' critically acclaimed claymation adventure The Midnight Walk is set to get its own movie from the folks over at Story Kitchen.

If you're not aware, Story Kitchen is responsible for the movie adaptations of Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider. They're also currently working on the Split Fiction film, another game that released fairly recently and is already set to get a movie adaptation.

"The moment we saw The Midnight Walk, we knew it was something special," said Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg of Story Kitchen in a press release. "Its world is hauntingly beautiful, its story emotionally raw, and its craftsmanship absolutely next-level. We're thrilled to help bring MoonHood's vision to an even broader audience."

Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm, founders at The Midnight Walk developer MoonHood Studios, added: "Our team poured heart and soul into The Midnight Walk. To see that story now step into the world of film and television with a partner like Story Kitchen is a dream come true. We can't wait for audiences to experience it in a whole new light."

The project is currently in early development, with producers meeting with writers. Considering the cinematic nature of The Midnight Walk, which released on the 8th of May, we'd imagine that a film adaptation could follow a similar story. The plot of the game sees an enigmatic figure known as a Burned One explore a world without fire alongside an adorable companion known as Potboy.