Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this month

The stop-motion-animated horror adventure will be coming to the hybrid platform rather soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's becoming an increasingly interesting time to be a Nintendo Switch 2 user as the platform is starting to receive more and more titles, many being ports from other consoles and PC. To this end, by the time that March comes to a close, fans will be able to hop into MoonHood's horror adventure game The Midnight Walk, as the stunning stop-motion animated title will be landing on the hybrid successor system in a few weeks.

March 26th is the date that The Midnight Walk will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. To mark this occasion and news, a fresh trailer for the project has been shared, wherein we get to see how the unique project looks and plays on Nintendo's platform.

You can see this trailer below and for more on The Midnight Walk, be sure to read our dedicated review of the game too.

HQ

Related texts

0
The Midnight WalkScore

The Midnight Walk
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Moonhood Studios' stroll in the dark is truly beautiful in many ways, but does the whole live up to the shining surface?



Loading next content