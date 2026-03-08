The Midnight Walk is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this month

HQ

It's becoming an increasingly interesting time to be a Nintendo Switch 2 user as the platform is starting to receive more and more titles, many being ports from other consoles and PC. To this end, by the time that March comes to a close, fans will be able to hop into MoonHood's horror adventure game The Midnight Walk, as the stunning stop-motion animated title will be landing on the hybrid successor system in a few weeks.

March 26th is the date that The Midnight Walk will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. To mark this occasion and news, a fresh trailer for the project has been shared, wherein we get to see how the unique project looks and plays on Nintendo's platform.

You can see this trailer below and for more on The Midnight Walk, be sure to read our dedicated review of the game too.