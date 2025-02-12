The Midnight Walk combines cosiness, horror, and claymation

Dansk
We got another look at The Midnight Walk at tonight's State of Play, a cosy horror game that has a very distinctive style, coming to PlayStation 5 and PS VR2.
The game showed off some interesting visuals, mechanics, and more in this latest trailer. There are some very weird creatures in this game, creating quite a Tim Burton-like atmosphere with its claymation visuals.
The game joins our line-up of Spring launches as it comes our way on the 8th of May, 2025. Check out the trailer below: