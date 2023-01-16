The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is made for multitasking

HQ

We check out a variety of different laptops at Gamereactor, be it bulky and powerful gaming variants or more compact productive ones. To this end, we've now got our hands on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, a device that has been designed with multitasking in mind.

This system features a touchscreen display, and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel CPU built on the Evo platform, all of which combines and opens the door for a long battery life and plenty of performance even when working on multiple things at once.

Needless to say, if you're constantly on the move and are looking for a new laptop that can be easily carried around but also used effortlessly at home, this could be up your street, but to see whether it is, be sure to catch our latest Quick Look to catch some further facts and brief thoughts on the Surface Laptop 5.