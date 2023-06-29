The Microsoft boss wants to end console exclusives

HQ

Yesterday was day four of FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard, and just as all the other days of trial, there was a lot of stuff revealed. One of main persons this time was the Microsoft boss Satya Nadella, and he talked about the concept of console exclusives. And he is no fan.

In fact, he would like to get rid of them altogether, but there is one hurdle that prevents him from doing so, and puts all the blame on... Sony:

"If it was up to me I would love to get rid of the entire exclusives on consoles, but that's not for me to define especially as a low share player in the console market. The dominant player there [Sony] has defined market competition using exclusives, so that's the world we live in. I have no love for that world."

It's almost hard to imagine a world where console exclusives doesn't exist, as the formats are so very different, each with unique perks to take advantage of when creating games. While it would be nice to be able to play Mario on Xbox and Gears of War on PlayStation, it's undoubtedly a fact that the console makers are really working hard to make us buy their hardware, which brings advantages for us gamers.

What do you think about the idea of getting of console exclusives?

Thanks The Verge