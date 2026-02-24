The Mexican Open starts as normal despite wave of violence, and already produced some surprises

HQ

Despite the brutal wave of violence in Mexico since the killing of the drug cartel "El Mencho", the Mexican Open started without indicents in both Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, where the ATP 500 Tournament takes place, and continued as normal in Mérida, Yucatán, where the WTA 500 Tournament takes place since last weekend.

In the men's competition in Acapulco, headlined by World No. 4 Alexander Zverev, there have already been big headlines, as the second seed and World No. 6 Alex de Miñaur, who won the Mexican Open twice in 2023 and 2024, was eliminated by Patrick Kypson in round of 32.

Cameron Norrie, World No. 27 and seventh top player in the competition, was defeated by the wildcard entry Rafael Jódar, making the Spaniard grasp the top 100 (he is World No. 101 after this victory).

Zverev, Fabio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe or Grigor Dimitrov will make their debuts later today (early dawn of Wednesday in European time). The final will be on Saturday, February 28; last year, Tomas Machac defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.