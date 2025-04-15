English
Metro 2033

The Metro 2033 is currently free to claim for PC and Xbox

Better yet, it's actually the remastered Redux edition, all as a part of the game's 15th anniversary.

On March 16, 2012, 4A Games' unique hit Metro 2033 was released, which means it just celebrated its 15th anniversary. The game was well received by both media and gamers, and has since had two sequels, a remaster and a VR spinoff, as well as a new installment in the series currently in development.

To celebrate this anniversary, the team is giving away the remastered Metro Redux edition of Metro 2033 for free on PC, GoG and Xbox. If you want this great game for free, you have to hurry as the offer expires tomorrow (Wednesday, April 16) at 17:00, so take the opportunity to get yourself some free quality entertainment for the Easter holidays.

If you claim your game before then, it is yours to keep for all eternity.

Metro 2033

