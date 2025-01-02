The Metaverse: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds creator's ambitious vision for the future

HQ

Brendan Greene, the mastermind behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has his eyes on the horizon. In a recent interview with IGN, Greene shared his grand plans for Artemis, a project he hopes will become a true 3D internet. He envisions a world where users can create and share entire digital realms, all connected by a universal protocol.

The idea behind Artemis is to offer more than just a game; it's a platform where users can craft their own worlds. The technology behind it, developed by Greene's studio PlayerUnknown Productions, aims to generate vast, realistic landscapes. But while the vision sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, Greene admits there are still a lot of unanswered questions. How will moderation work? What sets Artemis apart from platforms like Roblox or Minecraft? Even Greene isn't sure, but he's not backing down. He's confident that Artemis could give players the freedom to create like never before.

That said, not everyone's sold on the idea. The road ahead is full of hurdles, including scaling up to support millions of users and tackling tricky issues like copyright and content moderation. But Greene is taking it all in stride, likening Artemis to the early days of the internet—empty at first, but full of potential. If he can pull it off, Artemis could change the way we interact with digital worlds. For now, Artemis remains a distant dream, but Greene's optimism is hard to ignore. If anyone can turn this ambitious vision into reality, it might just be him.

What kind of worlds would you want to create in a true metaverse?