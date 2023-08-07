Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Metal Gear series has reached 60 million copies sold

It has only taken 36 years to achieve the feat.

One of the more classic game series, Metal Gear, is celebrating 36 years on the market this year. During this time, 60 million copies of the games in the series have been sold or downloaded. Konami has recently made some attempts to revive Metal Gear, including a collection of the first three games coming in October and the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater as well.

