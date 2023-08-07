The Metal Gear series has reached 60 million copies sold

Dansk
One of the more classic game series, Metal Gear, is celebrating 36 years on the market this year. During this time, 60 million copies of the games in the series have been sold or downloaded. Konami has recently made some attempts to revive Metal Gear, including a collection of the first three games coming in October and the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater as well.