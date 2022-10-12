Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Meta Quest Pro headset has been announced

Meta's "most advanced headset yet" looks rather different and is significantly more expensive than that of the Quest.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of the Meta Connect event yesterday evening, Meta officially lifted the curtain on the formerly leaked Meta Quest Pro headset. Described as the company's "most advanced headset yet," the device looks rather different to that of its Quest siblings, and is also significantly more expensive, clocking in at £1,499.99.

The system will arrive as soon as October 25, and is available to pre-order today, and as for the tech specs and what this headset serves up, we're told that it brings full-colour mixed reality with resolution that is four-times better than the Quest 2. To add to this, there is real-time expression tracking, better optics that use an advanced VR LCD display to provide a 37% pixel-per-inch improvement, and better controllers known as the Quest Touch Pro, which use a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and deliver haptic feedback and better precision.

The actual headset is all powered by ten VR/MR sensors, a Snapdragon XR2+ processor (that promises 50% better performance), 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage to keep games on. Oh, and it will boast spatial audio as well.

Needless to say, it's quite a significant improvement over the Quest 2, albeit at an enormous step-up in price.

The Meta Quest Pro headset has been announced


Loading next content