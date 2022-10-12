The Meta Quest Pro headset has been announced

HQ

As part of the Meta Connect event yesterday evening, Meta officially lifted the curtain on the formerly leaked Meta Quest Pro headset. Described as the company's "most advanced headset yet," the device looks rather different to that of its Quest siblings, and is also significantly more expensive, clocking in at £1,499.99.

The system will arrive as soon as October 25, and is available to pre-order today, and as for the tech specs and what this headset serves up, we're told that it brings full-colour mixed reality with resolution that is four-times better than the Quest 2. To add to this, there is real-time expression tracking, better optics that use an advanced VR LCD display to provide a 37% pixel-per-inch improvement, and better controllers known as the Quest Touch Pro, which use a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and deliver haptic feedback and better precision.

The actual headset is all powered by ten VR/MR sensors, a Snapdragon XR2+ processor (that promises 50% better performance), 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage to keep games on. Oh, and it will boast spatial audio as well.

Needless to say, it's quite a significant improvement over the Quest 2, albeit at an enormous step-up in price.