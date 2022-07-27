The Meta Quest 2 is getting a significant price increase

HQ

Meta has announced that the Quest 2 virtual reality headset is getting a price increase, and a rather significant one at that. The reason for this decision is down to production costs rising as Meta states, and therefore the company has upped the retail price for each headset, with the change coming into effect in August.

As the blog post from Meta states, the Quest 2 will go up in cost by around $100, with the 128GB headset now clocking in at $399.99 and the 256GB version being $499.99. Meta has been 'generous' by announcing that for a limited time, Beat Saber will be included with the purchase of Meta Quest 2 headsets "at no additional cost".

Otherwise, the post did tease what's next for Meta's VR efforts. We're told that new, more advanced iterations of the Quest are planned and coming, but before these do arrive, the tech company aims to release Project Cambria, it's new "high-end headset", which is said to be coming "later this year." No further information on these upcoming devices was mentioned.