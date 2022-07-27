Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Meta Quest 2 is getting a significant price increase

But Beat Saber comes included with the VR headset for a limited time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Meta has announced that the Quest 2 virtual reality headset is getting a price increase, and a rather significant one at that. The reason for this decision is down to production costs rising as Meta states, and therefore the company has upped the retail price for each headset, with the change coming into effect in August.

As the blog post from Meta states, the Quest 2 will go up in cost by around $100, with the 128GB headset now clocking in at $399.99 and the 256GB version being $499.99. Meta has been 'generous' by announcing that for a limited time, Beat Saber will be included with the purchase of Meta Quest 2 headsets "at no additional cost".

Otherwise, the post did tease what's next for Meta's VR efforts. We're told that new, more advanced iterations of the Quest are planned and coming, but before these do arrive, the tech company aims to release Project Cambria, it's new "high-end headset", which is said to be coming "later this year." No further information on these upcoming devices was mentioned.

The Meta Quest 2 is getting a significant price increase


Loading next content