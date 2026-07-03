The Mermaid Mask Interview: Talking Tangle Tower's legacy, length, secrets, and Detective Grimoire's future with SFB Games

Fans of murder-mystery stories and those who devoted time to checking out the wonderful Tangle Tower will be all too aware that this July will see the launch of the next title in this wider series. Known as The Mermaid Mask, this project sees the return of Detective Grimoire and Sally, and explores how the pair travel to the Mortuga Submarine to solve a peculiar and complex murder.

Coming from developer SFB Games, who also recently launched Crow Country, with the debut on the horizon, we recently had the chance to pose some questions to the studio, with co-founder and creative director Adam Vian on hand to provide answers. Needless to say, if you're interested in the upcoming title, you won't want to miss this broad and detailed exploration into what could be one of July's top indie titles.

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Gamereactor: It's been a few years since you launched Tangle Tower. What have you learned or taken from that prior game which you are looking to improve upon or expand in The Mermaid Mask?

Vian: "I do usually start each project thinking about what the weakest elements were last time, and how they might be turned around into strengths this time. For instance, after finishing Detective Grimoire: Secret of the Swamp, I'd become aware that one of the weaknesses of that game was that the different suspects (for the most part) didn't really know each other or have anything to do with each other. So, I made sure that was solved in the next game - by choosing to set Tangle Tower in a big house and fill it with suspects who were related to each other in various ways. And so then, after finishing Tangle Tower, I became aware that the weakest element was probably the ending, which some players found a little brief, underwhelming, or anti-climactic. So, that was one of the things I wanted to improve with The Mermaid Mask - a more substantial finale, in terms of player-driven gameplay, in terms of general spectacle, and in terms of a sense of closure for the player and the characters in the story. And honestly, I think we have managed that - but I'll wait and see what other people think."

Gamereactor: With this being a sequel, should we expect any returning narrative threads to pop-up? Should players complete Tangle Tower before checking out The Mermaid Mask?

Vian: "The simple answer to your first question is yes, there are several narrative threads that connect Tangle Tower and The Mermaid Mask - and even Secret of the Swamp. I'm really looking forward to long-time Detective Grimoire players discovering them all - some of them are obvious, some are more hidden! What we try to avoid doing is pivoting the game around any required knowledge from previous games. So no, you absolutely don't need to play Tangle Tower first, not at all. Both games are stand-alone stories and can be fully enjoyed in isolation. Should you play Tangle Tower first? I mean... why not?? It's pretty cheap nowadays, and you can beat it in one or two sessions. The bottom line is - if you like one, you'd like the other, so, you may as well play them both..."

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Gamereactor: Where did the idea for setting the game upon a submarine come from and how does that affect your philosophy with level design and gameplay?

Vian: "I remember the logic being that because Tangle Tower ended up being about something very small (an insect), it would be good to make the next game about something very big, for the sake of contrast, if nothing else. With that logic in place, my mind immediately jumped to thoughts of giant whales, and so on - and I'd read Twenty-Thousand Leagues under the Sea, so the idea of the location being a submarine occurred to us almost immediately. A submarine is a perfect location for a murder-mystery because the characters are all trapped together - most of the time nobody can get in and nobody can get out. It also helpfully provides a good list of ideas for themed rooms - a deck, a control room, an engine room, a bilge, a mess hall, cabins, a diving airlock, an infirmary, and so on. It comes with some issues, though, some of which you just have to completely ignore - real submarines are generally very small, cramped utilitarian military spaces made of metal and glass and plastic, (Captain Nemo's Nautilus notwithstanding) but we obviously wanted some bigger rooms, some colour, some frivolity, so - apologies, but our submarine isn't especially realistic. It did mean that hidden rooms were harder to hide, since it was very obvious where the boundaries of the map were - they had to be squeezed in between existing rooms, or else just visible but inaccessible until later in the game - an outdoor deck being inaccessible while the submarine is submerged, for instance, is a nice on-theme reason for a room to be locked until later."

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Gamereactor: How much agency does the player have in making decisions and what will happen if too many incorrect decisions are made?

Vian: "Like Tangle Tower before it, The Mermaid Mask doesn't have fail-states. You can absolutely get things wrong, and the characters might wince and roll their eyes (and you might even find some amusing optional dialogue), but you won't lose points, you won't lose health on a health-bar, we don't even have a fluctuating end-game rank to threaten you with (see: Crow Country). It's just not a game about winning or losing. If we did have a system where you eventually 'fail' for making too many incorrect decisions, we'd need to let players manually save on multiple slots in order for them to 'rewind' to an earlier position in the game... which just becomes a pointless mess. It's just so much easier to say 'Look, the game autosaves any bit of progress you make, you can't do anything that screws up your playthrough. So don't worry about it.'

"The biggest element of player decision-making comes from the general shape of the game. After the opening section, the game opens up - allowing players to explore the submarine, meet suspects, solve puzzles, and complete the eight primary 'Suspicion' conversations in any order they like. This means that playthroughs will actually differ quite a bit from player to player. Towards the last part of the game, it obviously dovetails back into a fairly linear path towards the ending.

"There are, however, moments where Grimoire or Sally are asked for their opinion on something, and the player is asked a question with no right or wrong answers... do your answers to these parts affect anything, perhaps?? Hmmm, who knows? (Me)."

Gamereactor: What's your mindset on difficulty and encouraging the player to critically think on their own to overcome a challenge? Also, how are you looking to help those who need a nudge in the right direction?

Vian: "We shoot for a particular dual utility with all puzzle designs. For one, the puzzles all should provide a sense of player agency, making you feel smart, like you've solved it yourself. But at the same time, puzzles should also slowly funnel you towards the correct answer, so you don't get stuck for too long. We generally do this with a hint system that provides increasingly helpful and specific advice every time you make an incorrect attempt to solve a puzzle. The hints stop short of telling you exactly what to do - when writing hints, I try to imagine; 'What would I want to say to this player if I was standing behind them, watching them get stuck on this part' - I wouldn't want to insult their intelligence or rip the controller from their hands, but I don't want them to get annoyed and give up, either.

"Another tradition in adventure games that we try to include is helpful fail messages, instead of generic ones. So, for instance, when you're asked to present a clue in response to a question, most of the clues might elicit a standard 'That's not right' response, but some clues might elicit a 'Hmm, right, we'll circle around to that in a minute' (For when a player has jumped the gun slightly and is already thinking a step ahead of the game) and some give you 'I get what you mean, but that's not quite what I had in mind...' (For when I feel like the clue chosen does make a certain amount of sense as the answer and I want to acknowledge that the player is thinking along the right lines)."

Gamereactor: How long do you expect a playthrough of The Mermaid Mask to take?

Vian: "Somehow... SOMEHOW, the game is double the size of Tangle Tower (which was about 6 hours). I want to state that that was NOT my intention. I actually really like Tangle Tower's snappy length. In terms of real-estate, The Mermaid Mask is pretty similar - by which I mean there are a comparable number of areas you visit on the map screen. But what's changed is the density - there's so much more to see, to find, to think about - on every single screen of the game. There are more clues, and there is so more to say about each one. Each clue is now 3D and can be fully rotated freely, with many of them having state changes and ways to interact with them. For instance, one of the first clues you find is a book, a novel. Okay, so - you can read the cover, the spine, the back, you can open it and read the acknowledgements, the dedication, see the author's photo, and you can even read the first page of the story itself! None of the clues in Tangle Tower were that juicy. And that's the first clue you find in The Mermaid Mask!! You wait!!

"So, yes, all this to say - the game is at least 12 hours long, we're pretty sure. Probably longer.

"Oh, and then you've got the behind-the-scenes Art Gallery after you're done. That's another half an hour or so, at least."

Gamereactor: How linear would you say The Mermaid Mask is? Are there reasons for players to explore to find extra hints and secrets?

Vian: "I described the linear/non-linear/linear shape of the game in one of my previous answers. It's linear, but it's also not linear. As for finding hidden secrets, there are a few!

"It's hard to say that The Mermaid Mask (like many story-driven detective games) is a game that players could/should replay multiple times, since once you know the story, you know the story. HOWEVER, I will say... if you've got the time, I would recommend playing it at least twice. On your second playthrough, you can enjoy all the foreshadowing for the themes and reveals that you now know will come to pass. (People tell me they really enjoy replaying Crow Country for this exact reason, and I think it could be a thing here too - the contents of The Mermaid Mask are basically nothing but foreshadowing. You've heard of Chekhov's gun? It's all Chekhov's guns! All of it!)"

Gamereactor: What is SFB Games' stance on artificial intelligence and using AI in game development?

Vian: "We recently made a comment on this on [co-founder Tom Vian's] X account. We have no intention of ever using generative AI in our games as it is simply against our development philosophy. No generative AI was used in creating The Mermaid Mask, it is simply the result of nothing less than a small group of very talented people working hard for a long time!"

Gamereactor: Do you envision more stories in this wider world with Detective Grimoire and Sally at the helm?

Vian: "We're definitely taking a break from Detective Grimoire after this. This project was a LOT of work, years and years of work, so we need to spend some time doing something else. As for more Detective Grimoire games in the future? Who knows, we'll see."

Gamereactor: If the opportunity arose, would you ever explore an adaptation of The Mermaid Mask or even Tangle Tower?

Vian: "In theory, yes, absolutely - although the prospect is quite scary and stresses me out slightly, as it would need to be done correctly... But of course I'd be very happy to hear from anyone who has thoughts on an adaptation - live action or animated, anything!"

Gamereactor: What's one part of The Mermaid Mask you feel people should be talking about more?

Vian: "You'll hear it all as soon as you play the full thing - but the voice acting is really special. In addition to the excellent performances of returning leads Edwyn Tiong (Grimoire) and Amber Lee Connors (Sally), we've been blessed to find an exceptionally talented collection of new voice actors to bring life to the suspects. These include (but are NOT limited to) David Merkin, who recently played Hugh in Pragmata, and Alex Bankier, who plays not one but two different characters, with very different personalities. We also hired talent who have not worked on games, including Steven Kearney who has done a lot of voices for sports in the US. He voices Dirk Dansom, a hunky himbo actor who has quickly became a fan-favourite on our TikTok.

"It took us a long time to find the right cast for The Mermaid Mask (all thanks to the tireless efforts of our amazing casting director Kimlinh Tran), not only because we wanted the right voices and performances, but also because we worked hard to find SAG-AFTRA members to ensure they were compensated appropriately."

Thanks to Vian and SFB Games for taking the time to answer our questions. You'll be able to play The Mermaid's Mask soon, as the anticipated project will be coming to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 as soon as July 16.