While not for everyone, there is something about the way developer SFB Games puts together its Detective Grimoire point-and-click titles. The combination of colourful and peculiar environments, the charismatic and secretive characters, the ingenious oftentimes mind-boggling puzzles, and the rather succinct length all come together to make for pleasant and memorable adventures. At least this was the case in Tangle Tower, so does The Mermaid Mask follow suit?

Simply put, The Mermaid Mask is the finest iteration of the Grimoire formula. The third outing in this wider series is also its most complex, its most intricately woven, and most engaging chapter to date. The learnings and experience garnered from past titles are carried forward to great effect, ultimately serving up an experience you won't want to put down until you discover the truth at the heart of the mystery.

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The premise for this detective story is to solve the murder of a submarine captain. By nature, this makes things a little easier, as all eight suspects were aboard the submarine at the time of the murder, meaning the 'opportunity' element for the crime is already ticked for all eight characters. This leaves you, in the shoes of Detective Grimoire and companion Sally, to hunt for evidence, to speak and interrogate the suspects, and ultimately discover the 'means' and 'motive' behind the crime.

The main catch with completing such a feat is the Detective Grimoire games are all set in a rather surreal world, one where the typical laws of nature and physics don't traditionally apply. What I mean is we're dealing with a story involving a submarine out of your wildest dreams, plus a quirky and oddball cast spanning believers in the mystical arts, actors, novelists, deep sea divers, eccentric illusionists and engineers, and more. The point is, the suspects take a bit of studying before you really start to understand who they are and how they've all come to be in each other's vicinity in the Mortuga Submarine, as the vessel is known.

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What you can take solace in is the fact the game plays similarly to the prior chapters in the series and also to most point-and-click adventures. You wander through a series of static and wonderfully drawn rooms in the submarine, clicking on obscure and odd background elements to see if there's something more to them. Often you'll come across a clue you can use to make observations and ties between the characters and the crime, and other times you'll simply be treated to a witty bit of back and forth between Grimoire and Sally. Regardless of the outcome, it's a bit of a treat, as the fully voiced and excellently performed dialogue make exploring and spending time in the submarine an absolute pleasure.

Beyond this, you'll also occasionally come across a puzzle to solve that will often lead to a new clue. While The Mermaid Mask is a rather mechanically hands-off title (being a point-and-click game, that's only natural), this is where SFB flex their skills the most and look to truly test the player. No two puzzles feel even somewhat similar, and while many can be overcome by simply not overthinking the problem at hand, there are times where you will be absolutely boggled by the solution. SFB has a creative way to pushing you in the right direction without solving the problem for you by serving up a breadcrumb trail of hints to follow, a system it uses for the narrative as a whole to help you when you otherwise find yourself at an impasse with who to speak with next or which room to continue exploring to find another handy clue. While I do think the lack of jeopardy particularly when questioning suspects can lead to the game having a severe lack of stakes, in the puzzles themselves, this is a wonderful solution that ensures the player still gets the dopamine rush of cracking the challenge without being stumped for too long.

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But yes, as I mentioned earlier, for all of the things The Mermaid Mask does well, the big sticking point I have with this game is the lack of risk. This isn't new and has been common in all Grimoire games, but I do feel as though having the opportunity to make mistakes and then having to deal with the repercussions could go a long way in regards to requiring the player to focus more and pay greater attention to every single detail. As it stands, you can almost fail your way to success, which is a slightly odd way to treat a detective experience.

This being said, the way SFB packages The Mermaid Mask together, the way it intricately weaves a narrative, offering up memorable and rewarding puzzles along the way, and all with a point-and-click setup where simplicity and striking visuals are at the forefront, it lends to an overall whole that could simply be one the finest examples of a modern point-and-click experience. It doesn't have the same dead ends you frequently hit in a Professor Layton title, or the lack of charisma and personality you find in other point-and-clicks where there isn't voiced and brilliantly performed dialogue. This game has a few areas where improvement could be made, but as a packaged whole, it's a pretty fantastic affair where you'll enjoy every minute of the well-paced and quite succinct storyline.

So yes, it's clear the years of making Detective Grimoire adventures has paid off for SFB Games, as The Mermaid Mask is the finest rendition of the formula. The third chapter in the saga is the deepest and most intricately sculpted instalment yet, offering up a point-and-click story you won't want to put down. SFB may be ready to take a break from Grimoire for a little while now this game has made its arrival, but selfishly, I hope they have more ideas in mind because these titles are so effortlessly entertaining and easy to pick up and play that I already can't wait for the next.