The Mercenaries update just landed in Resident Evil 4 VR for free

Resident Evil 4 VR released on October 21 to become one of the very best virtual reality adaptations gaming has seen so far. Stepping into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy after following the action over his shoulder for years worked wonders as Armature Studio nailed VR controls and game pace, while its outdated graphics made for a smooth and not so scary experience.

Now, six months after its initial release, the game was just updated by surprise during today's Meta Quest Showcase with the mode fans asked for at release: The Mercenaries. The Horde-like mode asks you to face waves of Ganados for a high-score but now, other than the different perspective and controls, RE4VR gets online leaderboards and 20 never-before-seen challenges:

"Completing challenges also lets you unlock some made-for-VR treats, including a Big Head Mode, a black-and-white Classic Horror Mode, and fancy Golden Gun skins for all your favourite weapons. And you can even bring these unlocks back into the main Resident Evil 4 campaign".

The Meta Quest 2 exclusive can be now updated from the Oculus Quest store.