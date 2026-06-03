The Mega Drive is getting another major title as Lethal Wedding reaches its Kickstarter goal

The Mega Drive scene (Genesis in the US) remains one of the most exciting among retro fans, largely thanks to excellent development tools. This has led to the regular release of truly impressive and lavish games that often push the hardware to limits that would have left us speechless had we seen them in the early '90s.

One of the best developers is Mega Cat Studios, which has released several acclaimed Mega Drive games in recent years, and they usually seek funding via Kickstarter. Now they've launched yet another project, and it took only 90 minutes before they reached their goal. This time it's Lethal Wedding, where gangsters kidnap the groom right before a wedding.

Fortunately, the bride is a force to be reckoned with and sets out to rescue her future husband through massive amounts of violence. The premise is described as follows:

"When a drug ring of criminal clowns kidnaps the groom the day before the big day, it's up to the bride‑to‑be and her mother‑in‑law to get him back. Rescue your future husband as you fight through circus freaks, mafia thugs and killer clowns.

"Get ready to bride hard as you battle through insane odds and a few mother‑daughter issues. Say "I do" to bullets and blood in this top‑down RPG‑shooter.

"Defeat criminal clowns, upgrade your weapons, and pick up boosts and items that might help you uncover the mystery behind your future husband's disappearance."

The game offers co-op where one player takes on the role of the bride and the other a hard-boiled mother-in-law, working together to blast their way through 30 levels filled with all sorts of miscreants.

Sound fun? Head over to Kickstarter and secure a copy, where you can get the game on cartridge complete with case and manual for $60, but there are both cheaper and more expensive editions available.