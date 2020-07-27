The Medium's system requirements have been revealed

Bloober Team, the studio behind Layers of Fear and Observer, is working on a new title The Medium, set to release on PC and Xbox Series X later this year and the game is set to follow Marianne, a woman who can pass between the barriers of the spirit realm and the real world. Those of you who are looking to opt for the PC version are probably wondering whether or not your PC can handle the game, especially considering the fact that the developer has previously stated that current-generation consoles won't be able to handle the game.
You don't need to look further to find the system requirements though, as they have been posted to the game's store page on Steam. Take a look at the system requirements below.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64bit version only)
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 2500X
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: @1080p NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon™ R9 390X (or equivalent with 4 GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible, headphones recommended
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64bit version only)
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600 / AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: @1080p NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti / Radeon™ RX Vega 56 | @4K NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 / Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 30 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible, headphones recommended
Additional Notes: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2080 ror 4K with ray tracing on
