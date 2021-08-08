English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Medium

The Medium's soundtrack is coming to vinyl

Bloober Team also gave further details on the game's DualSense features.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Team Bloober has revealed that the soundtrack for its reality-bending horror The Medium will soon be coming to vinyl. Pre-orders for the vinyl are now open and there are three different colour variants to select between: a standard Oxblood edition, a limited edition clear black marbled version, and a plain black audiophile edition. Each of these retail for €34,00 and they contain a code to access the music digitally through Bandcamp.

Additionally, Bloober also revealed a new trailer teasing the DaulSense features for the upcoming PS5 version of the game. The trailer, which can be watched above, shows how adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and the controller's light bar can enhance its chilling gameplay.

"On PlayStation 5, we are taking full advantage of the console's DualSense controller to immerse you even deeper into the mystery of the Niwa Hotel. Our goal is to let you feel Marianne's reactions to what is happening as she explores and interacts with the game world," explains Szymon Erdmański, producer at Bloober Team.

The Medium

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy