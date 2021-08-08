The Medium's soundtrack is coming to vinyl

Team Bloober has revealed that the soundtrack for its reality-bending horror The Medium will soon be coming to vinyl. Pre-orders for the vinyl are now open and there are three different colour variants to select between: a standard Oxblood edition, a limited edition clear black marbled version, and a plain black audiophile edition. Each of these retail for €34,00 and they contain a code to access the music digitally through Bandcamp.

Additionally, Bloober also revealed a new trailer teasing the DaulSense features for the upcoming PS5 version of the game. The trailer, which can be watched above, shows how adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and the controller's light bar can enhance its chilling gameplay.

"On PlayStation 5, we are taking full advantage of the console's DualSense controller to immerse you even deeper into the mystery of the Niwa Hotel. Our goal is to let you feel Marianne's reactions to what is happening as she explores and interacts with the game world," explains Szymon Erdmański, producer at Bloober Team.