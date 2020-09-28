The Medium to be priced lower than upcoming next-gen games

You're watching Advertisements

There has been a lot of talk these days about the increase in the prices of next-gen games, and its obviously not without some controversy. Most of the productions, in fact, will have a cost of almost €80/$70, making the purchase of games particularly expensive in the near future. However, this will not be the case for every game.

As it turns out from Microsoft Store, the highly anticipated new horror game by Bloober Team, The Medium, will have a price in line with current games, although it will arrive on Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as on PC. In fact, the expected cost is €49.99 /$49.99, therefore perfectly in line with today's prices.

It's likely that the game is not comparable to a AAA production in addition to the fact that the game is also expected on Xbox Game Pass since the launch day - and therefore a full price of €80 /$70 would not have had any sense.

The Medium doesn't have a definitive release date yet, but its release remains confirmed for this year.

Thanks to GamingBolt.