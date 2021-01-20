Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Medium

The Medium needs 23GB from your SSD

Luckily, the horror game doesn't take up a terrifying amount of space.

With only eight days to go until the release of Bloober Team's horror game The Medium, you can now pre-load it if you have pre-ordered it or have Xbox Game Pass. Thanks to this, we now know how big it is, and it's actually pretty reasonable.

On Xbox Series S/X (this one is not coming for last generation) you'll need 23.07GB from your SSD, while Steam users need 24,47 gigabyte. As usual, this will probably change to some extent with patches and other updates, but since this is a singleplayer adventure - it shouldn't stray to far from these file sizes.

The Medium launches on January 28 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included from day one with Xbox Game Pass.

The Medium

Thanks, GamingBolt

