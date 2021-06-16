Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Medium

The Medium is officially coming to PlayStation 5 in September

And it promises an experience "enhanced by the DualSense controller".

A few weeks ago, we reported on the age rating for Bloober Team's The Medium on PlayStation 5, a piece of information that essentially confirmed that the horror title would be making its way to the Sony hardware following Xbox Series console exclusivity since launch. Now, we can officially confirm that not only is The Medium coming to PS5, but it will be arriving later this year.

September 3 is the date that this horror title will be debuting on PS5. As part of the announcement, we also have a new trailer for the game that further shows off the game (you can check it out below).

As for how this version of The Medium will be different to the Xbox Series version, the announcement post on Twitter has stated, "With your perception enhanced by the DualSense controller, travel between the dual realities and explore them both at the same time." Hopefully this will mean that the new-gen title will use haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers to its full advantage when it launches on PS5 later this year.

The Medium

