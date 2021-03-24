The Medium is getting a physical release

You're watching Advertisements

We know some of you refuse to buy digital games and prefer the feeling of opening a physical game and smelling the plastic. If you are one of them, you probably haven't played the brilliant - but all digital - The Medium. But fear not.

Yesterday, Koch Media revealed on Twitter that they have now penned a deal with Bloober team, and as a result, both The Medium as well as Observer: System Redux are getting disc editions:

"We're excited to announce our partnership with @BlooberTeam

for the physical releases of psychologic horror game #TheMedium and award-winning cyberpunk thriller #ObserverSystemRedux!"

We would recommend you to check out our review of The Medium, which you'll find over here, where we explain why this is worth both your time and money.

The Medium is out now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass.