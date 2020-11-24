The Medium is about 8-10 hours long

You're watching Advertisements

Bloober Team's The Medium was originally planned to launch alongside Xbox Series S/X, and it was also one of the first titles announced for Microsoft's new console duo. But Covid-19 has changed virtually every release date this year and The Medium was no exception.

Therefore it was delayed to December, and after Cyberpunk 2077 was moved to the same date, the developers decided to give themselves some extra polishing time and are now launching it on January 28. When GamingBolt recently got the opportunity to talk to Bloober Team about the game, they asked how long the adventure is and was told it is 8-10 hours.

They also took the opportunity to talk about the dual reality concept, which is what prevents the game from being launched on Xbox One. Bloober Team said:

"The main belief of the game is duality and providing different points of view, starting from story to gameplay ending, which is why dual reality gameplay is one of the foundations of The Medium. The game does not appear with dual reality gameplay all the time as players can expect to play in it about 33% of the game, while the rest of the game takes place within a single reality, either in the real world or in the spiritual world.

This is to constantly surprise players in which world they are currently in, and it also aims to pose new challenges - how can players use the world to their advantage? At some points in the game, the player will be able to move from the real world to the spiritual world in specifically designated places. It will not be possible to switch between worlds at any time in the game since the whole game is designed in that new gameplay mechanics can be discovered within their own realities as well as with each other during dual reality gameplay."

They also revealed that classic horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill have been primary sources of inspiration, which amongst other things means fixed camera angles. Something to look forward to for horror fans next year.