logo hd live | Planet Coaster: Console Edition
news
The Medium introduces a new mysterious character

More is set to be revealed "when the time is right."

Bloober Team has just published a new trailer for their upcoming title, The Medium, a horror adventure for PC and Xbox Series S/X. This time, they introduce a new character, who is based on the Polish actor Marcin Dorociński.

But we don't get to know anything more than that, not even a name, and Bloober cryptically says "there are more sides to the mystery" and promises to tell us more about this new character "when the time is right". Check it all out below.

The Medium launches on January 28 and is included with Xbox Game Pass from the first day.

