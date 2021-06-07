The Medium has been age rated for PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

The Medium was supposed to be launched at the Xbox Series S/X premiere, but eventually was delayed and was released at January 28. That is almost six months ago, and six months seems to be the amount of time it is a timed-exclusive for Xbox.

It turns out the American equivalent of PEGI, ESRB, has now age rated The Medium for PlayStation 5. A reasonable guess is that it will be released after July 28 when six months on the day has passed since the PC/Xbox release. If that is the case, we totally think you should check it out, as explained in our review.