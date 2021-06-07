LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Blood Bowl III - Closed Beta
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Medium

The Medium has been age rated for PlayStation 5

A reasonable guess would be a July 28 release date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Medium was supposed to be launched at the Xbox Series S/X premiere, but eventually was delayed and was released at January 28. That is almost six months ago, and six months seems to be the amount of time it is a timed-exclusive for Xbox.

It turns out the American equivalent of PEGI, ESRB, has now age rated The Medium for PlayStation 5. A reasonable guess is that it will be released after July 28 when six months on the day has passed since the PC/Xbox release. If that is the case, we totally think you should check it out, as explained in our review.

The Medium

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy