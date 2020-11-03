The Medium for Xbox Series X banned from releasing in Australia

You're watching Advertisements

After the delay of Halo Infinite, there aren't a whole lot of console exclusive heavy hitters for Xbox Series S and X this year. But, one that does remain is Bloober Team's upcoming The Medium, a promising horror game exclusively built for next-gen that launches for PC and Xbox Series X on December 10.

Unfortunately, it seems like people 'down-under' might miss out of this game as the Australian Classification Board has now slapped the game with a Refused Classification rating. This means it cannot be released in Australia, unless it is rectified.

We don't know whether this is due to a mistake in the application from the developers or the game's content, but it will hopefully be solved before it is time for the release.

Thanks Kotaku Australia