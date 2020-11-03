English
Follow us
news
The Medium

The Medium for Xbox Series X banned from releasing in Australia

The horror title from Bloober Team has hit a hiccup down-under.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After the delay of Halo Infinite, there aren't a whole lot of console exclusive heavy hitters for Xbox Series S and X this year. But, one that does remain is Bloober Team's upcoming The Medium, a promising horror game exclusively built for next-gen that launches for PC and Xbox Series X on December 10.

Unfortunately, it seems like people 'down-under' might miss out of this game as the Australian Classification Board has now slapped the game with a Refused Classification rating. This means it cannot be released in Australia, unless it is rectified.

We don't know whether this is due to a mistake in the application from the developers or the game's content, but it will hopefully be solved before it is time for the release.

The Medium

Thanks Kotaku Australia

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy