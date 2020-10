You're watching Advertisements

Bloober Team has just revealed that chilling new adventure The Medium will be launching on PC and Xbox Series on December 10. Sadly, it will be skipping over both Halloween and the Xbox Series launch, but that said, it'll still be around to scoop up just ahead of the holidays.

Pre-orders have now opened for the PC version, but the option is not available yet for those on Xbox. You can watch the new release date reveal trailer above.