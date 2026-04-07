The MCU X-Men reboot is being rewritten

The MCU's version of the X-Men has been a long time coming. When Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars wraps up, we'll have a new gang of heroes to root for, and we'll finally be able to answer the question of if anyone that isn't Hugh Jackman can play Wolverine. There's a lot of pressure on the project, and it seems it'll need multiple drafts.

Director Jake Schreier confirmed to Collider that there's a new script in the works right now, coming from writers of Beef and Thunderbolts* Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo. Schreier commented that the movie is "still developing," but it seems the plan is still to have it premiere sometime in 2028.

Schreier also directed Thunderbolts*, so seeing Calo and Jin work together again was something special for him. "You know, one of the exciting things that's tying into Beef is that Sonny [Lee Sung Jin] and Joanna [Calo] both worked on this season. Obviously, I mean, Beef is Sonny's show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of Beef and on Thunderbolts*. They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again," he said.

Schreier didn't comment on whether this new script will impact release plans, but he did say that Marvel would ensure as few secrets as possible will get out about the new X-Men movie. "We'll film in a little black box and never leave. But seriously, the studio has experience with this. We've talked about it, but I can't say anymore," he said.