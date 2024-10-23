The MCU Blade movie has been delayed indefinitely

Five years after it was first announced, Marvel's new Blade movie, set to star Mahershala Ali, has been delayed indefinitely. The project will no longer be meeting it's release date for the 7th of November, 2025.

Instead, Predator: Badlands will take its place. As per Deadline, Blade has seen two directors exit. Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange left the project over its tumultuous production run. The script had also been thrown out previously, which again doesn't inspire hope.

Hopefully in time, we can see a good script come about, and this drama will all be a distant memory. For now, though, it's a huge wooden stake in the hearts of Blade fans. At least they got a cameo from Wesley Snipes in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Also, it has been reported that three untitled Marvel projects have been added to 2028, releasing on the 18th of February, the 5th of May, and the 10th of November. What do you think they could be?