The Max Payne remakes were already in full production a year ago today

HQ

News "broke" a few hours ago that the remakes of the original Max Payne duology had "now" entered full production at Finnish studio Remedy, and that publisher Rockstar, who grabbed the franchise and released its third entry "would take care of the marketing" for both titles.

However, for some of you these facts might sound familiar, and it's just natural as it's the exact same headline we published a year ago today:

Of course, it's the first financial results season of the new year, and with it Remedy announced a new CEO and gave more details on its current projects.

The problem is that some sources are estimating a release window for the remade classics based on this fact, pointing at a potential 2027 launch. That could happen with Remedy delivering Control Resonant and Rockstar dropping a historic megaton with Grand Theft Auto VI both in 2026, but it was as good a guess a year ago.

So, is this a case of "nothing to see, move along"? Well, it's more like an update to fine-tune expectations. After all:

"The past is like pieces of a broken mirror, you try to pick them up, but you only end up cutting yourself"