The Max Payne 1&2 Remake and FBC: Firebreak are in full production at Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment has a pretty jam-packed production pipeline right now, as the Finnish studio is still hard at work on the formerly announced FBC: Firebreak, remakes of Max Payne 1&2, and Control 2. But, with three really big projects in the works you might be wondering at what stage each game is currently at?

In the latest financial report, Remedy reveals that both FBC: Firebreak and Max Payne 1&2 Remake are in full production and making good headway for their eventual launch.

For FBC: Firebreak, Remedy explains that in December "the development team carried out a closed technical test with external players successfully. They tested match-making and other technical components of the upcoming title giving the team data and insight to help development and shape the final product."

As per Max Payne, we're informed it is "making steady progress in full production. The development progress is heading towards key development objectives together with the game's publisher Rockstar Games."

In terms of Control 2, this game is soon to enter into full production too, as right now it is wrapping its last production preparation phase. Remedy elaborates: "finalizing the production readiness stage, entered full production after the end of the fourth quarter in February 2025. The project has verified the velocity of asset creation, established production pipelines, and is ready for scaling up for full production."

This all comes as Remedy also revealed that Alan Wake 2 is now in the green after selling two million copies.