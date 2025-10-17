The Mattel boss was "absolutely blown away" by the Masters of the Universe movie

HQ

An exciting upcoming movie project is Amazon's Masters of the Universe. This is a new film adaptation of the adventures of the 1980s icon He-Man, with a cast packed with Hollywood celebrities. If you are familiar with Masters of the Universe, you will of course know that it is one of the most cheesy phenomena that the wonderful 1980s had to offer, and it will not be easy to please either fans or those who are not so familiar with it.

But... happily, it actually looks like it might just work out. The source is admittedly biased, but recently Mattel CEO Robbie Brenner (Mattel owns the rights to Masters of the Universe) had the opportunity to see an early version of the film, and she says The Hollywood Reporter that she was really impressed:

"I just actually got to see a director's cut of the movie and [I was] absolutely blown away. That will be our second theatrical movie... I think it's a perfect compliment to Barbie. I think people are going to be so excited. It is so much fun and feels so different."

During filming, she also got to visit the production, which apparently made an impression with all the giant warriors that populate He-Man's world of Eternia. She comments:

"I went and visited the set last year, and out of all the movies that I've worked on in my entire life — even Barbie — it was [the biggest]. It was massive. I think we took over two or three sound stages. This was on eight back lots... [Characters] walking around that are eight feet tall. There are these crazy characters in this movie."

Masters of the Universe premieres on June 5, 2026, which means that we fairly soon will get to see if Brenner's claim is justified, and hopefully the first trailer isn't far off.