The Matrix Resurrections trailer has landed

Following the recent teaser, the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has now landed, and as you would hope, it seems to be keeping up the series expectations of challenging the limits of the science fiction genre.

With Keanu Reeves back as Neo, and even a bunch of the supporting cast returning, including Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, it looks like we could be in for one hell of a ride when the movie does land this eventually later this year.

You can of course check out the trailer for yourself below, and as for when the movie will hit cinemas, that date is set for December 22, 2021.