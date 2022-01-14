The Matrix Resurrections is officially a flop

HQ

Even with the pandemic in mind, several major motion pictures with monster budgets have been filmed, with many of those breaking all kinds of records. Spider-Man: No Way Home is still making a run in the box office (it is currently the eighth highest grossing film of all-time, as Box Office Mojo states), and No Time To Die, F9: The Fast Saga, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Dune have all brought in heaps of cash.

With this in mind, several major flicks have had an opposite effect at the box office. Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, and Raya and the Last Dragon are all examples of movies that failed to make much of an impact in theatres, with many failing to generate enough money to offset the cost of producing the movie in the first place. Surprisingly, perhaps the most prominent example of this situation is The Matrix Resurrections, which as World of Reel reports, is slated to bring Warner Bros. losses of around $100 million.

The movie was claimed to have cost $190 million to make, with a further budget assigned to marketing, meaning its $125 million run, globally, in cinemas barely manages to offset those costs. With other movies (particularly Spider-Man, which opened a week before) finding success, the pandemic can't even be blamed for the financial result.

Are you surprised by this outcome?