The Matrix Resurrections is getting a full trailer tomorrow

It's been 18 years since The Matrix Revolutions hit cinemas, providing what we thought would be the wrap-up of what is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time. But, despite making a great trilogy, the story of Neo and co. isn't over, and the next instalment into the series is coming - in fact it has already been filmed.

Known as The Matrix Resurrections, this movie will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back as Neo and Trinity, and is actually expected to come out later this year, on December 22 to be exact.

Now, we know what you might be thinking, with a release so close, where's the trailer? Coming imminently is the answer, as it will be released tomorrow at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST.

The best part is that if you're dying for a teaser of what is to come, you can even head to the special website: thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com to choose either the blue or red pill to see some very short clips of what will most likely be covered in tomorrow's trailer.

Which pill did you choose?