The Matrix 5 confirmed with The Cabin in the Woods director

Both David and yours truly think The Matrix Resurrections shows great potential at first, but becomes a mess later on. We are far from the only ones with this opinion, as Lana Wachowski's solo-Matrix failed at the box office and critically. You'd think this marked the end of The Matrix on the big screen, but that's not the case.

Warner Bros. confirms in a press release that a fifth The Matrix movie is coming, but it'll be without a Wachowski in the director's chair. That's because Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale) will be writing and directing the yet to be titled The Matrix 5. We're not told anything about the cast, so it'll be interesting to see if Keanu Reeves and/or Carrie-Anne Moss make a return.

At least we know it won't be a reboot or anything like that, as Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production Jesse Ehrman says the following in a statement:

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters. The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

Do you think a fifth The Matrix can make a great impact these days? How and why?