The Mastery Camos for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have been revealed

Have you finished your camo grind on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 yet? No? Well you better finish up soon because Black Ops 7 is on the horizon and it will have another boatload of camos to earn.

As part of Call of Duty Next, Activision just revealed the slate of Mastery Camos that will be on offer for the game, with each of the four gameplay modes including four options to hunt down.

For the Co-op Campaign, the four designs are regarded as Molten Gold, Moonstone, Chroma Flux, and Genesis.

For Multiplayer, We can look forward to Shattered Gold, Arclight, Tempest, and Singularity.

For Zombies, the options are Golden Dragon, Bloodstone, Doomsteel, and Infestation.

And for Warzone, there will be Golden Damascus, Starglass, Absolute Zero, and Apocalypse.

Which of the designs is your favourite?