The Masters of the Universe movie premieres in June 2025

HQ

As we have written about many times before, there are several Masters of the Universe projects in the works right now, not least a live action movie produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films.

Now Deadline reports that the premiere is not quite as far away as many might have feared after the long journey this projects has endured, and already in June 2026 it is time for the premiere. Directed by Travis Knight, who knows a thing or two about 80s toys after creating the movie Bumblebee, the story centers around a young Prince Adam who lands on Earth and is separated from his sword.

Two decades later, he gets it back and begins his journey to become He-Man and save his home world of Eternia from the evil Skeletor. It's not yet clear who will play He-Man, but perhaps you have a suggestion for someone who would suit the role?