The Master Chief Collection is getting ancient hero helmets

HQ

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a story that almost resembles a modern interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling". It really launched in a crappy condition that should have made all the involved blushing in shame, but is today the probably greatest collection ever made.

Ever since the early Xbox One premiere back in 2014, it has been fleshed out in several ways, and today it supports 4K and 120 FPS gaming for Xbox Series X with many graphical enhancements as well as features like Quick Resume and Smart Delivery. It even includes games like Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST, which were originally missing.

And 343 Industries still isn't done. Although you can tell they really gave The Master Chief Collection all they got and have now resorted to pure fan service. Yesterday we got a prime example of this from Halo Waypoint when Season 8: Mythic was introduced. It includes several new armors and is "focused on reimagining the core Mjolnir armor as alternate universe amalgams based on legendary ancient warriors".

This means we are now getting stuff like Vikings, gladiators, knights, samurais, and much more, although with a high-tech touch. Horia Dociu, Art Director for the Halo Publishing Team at 343 Industries, says this regarding the new armor pieces:

"After fleeing communism in 1980s Romania, my family lived in Athens, Greece for a short time. I clearly remember all the souvenir shops selling ancient-looking Greek helmets and kitschy leg armor on the small streets leading up to the Acropolis where we'd go play. In my mind, the name Spartan has always brought back those images. So, of course, I instantly thought that we needed to make that classic, iconic spartan helmet and an accompanying set of expressive gear inspired by Greek mythology, juxtaposed with a science-fiction context."

The helmets will be usable in both Halo 3 and Halo: Reach, and here's a selection of things to come when Season 8: Mythic of Halo: The Master Chief Collection starts "in the near-ish future".