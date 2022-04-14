The Master Chief Collection is beating Halo Infinite on Steam

HQ

It's no secret that Halo Infinite has struggled to keep the Steam audience, a result of 343 Industries not delivering on their promise to keep the community alive with a steady stream of new content.

While Season 2: Lone Wolves starts in May and might draw at least some gamers back to Infinite, it seems like the Halo Steam community is currently getting their fix from Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As we reported yesterday, it just got a major free update with new content, and that was enough to make this classic collection originally released 2014 to be more played than Infinite. According to SteamDB, The Master Chief Collection reached 9212 concurrent players during the last 24 hours, compared to 8210 concurrent players during the last 24 hours for Infinite.

Even if Halo: The Master Chief Collection did get new content, it's still quite remarkable to see a game from 2014 beating an almost brand new free-to-play title getting tons of marketing.