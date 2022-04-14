Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The Master Chief Collection is beating Halo Infinite on Steam

This comes as the game got a hefty free update recently.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's no secret that Halo Infinite has struggled to keep the Steam audience, a result of 343 Industries not delivering on their promise to keep the community alive with a steady stream of new content.

While Season 2: Lone Wolves starts in May and might draw at least some gamers back to Infinite, it seems like the Halo Steam community is currently getting their fix from Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As we reported yesterday, it just got a major free update with new content, and that was enough to make this classic collection originally released 2014 to be more played than Infinite. According to SteamDB, The Master Chief Collection reached 9212 concurrent players during the last 24 hours, compared to 8210 concurrent players during the last 24 hours for Infinite.

Even if Halo: The Master Chief Collection did get new content, it's still quite remarkable to see a game from 2014 beating an almost brand new free-to-play title getting tons of marketing.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Related texts

0
Halo: Reach RemasteredScore

Halo: Reach Remastered
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It has aged exceptionally well, a fact that speaks to Bungie's original quality as well as the restorative nip and tuck overseen by 343 Industries."



Loading next content