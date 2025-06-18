The Mass Effect show might just follow the plot of the games

HQ

Video game adaptations seem to be on a bit of a hot streak lately, but for every Arcane and Fallout, there's always a Borderlands waiting in the mix. Mass Effect fans recently got their hackles up over a plot synopsis which suggests we're exploring old territory in the new show.

Spotted by YouTuber Kala Elizabeth, the synopsis reads as follows: "In Mass Effect, Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier, must stop a rogue Spectre agent, Saren, who has allied with a deadly race of synthetic-organic machines known as the Reapers. As Shepard uncovers a vast galactic conspiracy, they assemble a diverse team of aliens and humans aboard the starship Normandy. Together, they race against time to prevent Saren from unleashing the Reapers and wiping out all advanced civilisations."

If this is the plot for the show, then it seems that it will very much be using the games as the template. This might irritate some fans, who might not see their version of Shepard reflected in the one in the show. However, some fans might also want to see the big moments from the original trilogy brought to a new medium.

There's also the possibility that this is just a placeholder. After all, we still don't know very much about this series, and it's entirely possible Amazon will do what it did with Fallout and just focus on a different place or time.