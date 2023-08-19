The Marvels will reportedly have a big effect on upcoming MCU films

HQ

The Marvels will have a big effect on upcoming MCU projects, including the next Avengers film, Secret Wars. It's all tied to an artefact in the villain's possession, namely a bangle, the second such item we've seen so far, with the first being possessed by Kamala Khan.

In an interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), The Marvels director Mary Livanos spoke about how this artefact would not only influence the plot of her film, but the MCU going forward.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," she said. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

However, Livanos also doesn't know exactly where the future of the franchise will go. "I actually have no idea what they're going to do in the Avengers movies," she said. "I do know that those guys who are doing that watch the films, see what we're doing. I have things I really want [to happen]. But I'm not sure."

