The Marvels will be the shortest MCU movie ever

The Marvels looks to have the shortest runtime of any MCU movie to date. We've guessed for a while that Carol Danvers' second outing would be a fairly short one, with some approximations even putting it at around 1 hour and 38 minutes.

While the official AMC website doesn't show the runtime as being that short, it does put The Marvels at the 1 hour and 45 minute mark. This overtakes The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World as the shortest MCU movie of all-time.

It depends on who you ask, but it seems mostly a good thing that Marvel is moving towards shorter films, and we hope this is a trend moving forward, as a key flaw in recent MCU projects is that they feel bloated.

The Marvels will release on the 10th of November.