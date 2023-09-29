Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Marvels will be the shortest MCU movie ever

      It has overtaken Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk.

      The Marvels looks to have the shortest runtime of any MCU movie to date. We've guessed for a while that Carol Danvers' second outing would be a fairly short one, with some approximations even putting it at around 1 hour and 38 minutes.

      While the official AMC website doesn't show the runtime as being that short, it does put The Marvels at the 1 hour and 45 minute mark. This overtakes The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World as the shortest MCU movie of all-time.

      It depends on who you ask, but it seems mostly a good thing that Marvel is moving towards shorter films, and we hope this is a trend moving forward, as a key flaw in recent MCU projects is that they feel bloated.

      The Marvels will release on the 10th of November.

